Washington football is expected to have a new quarterback handle a majority of snaps against Oregon. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. may get the start Saturday against the Ducks, per ESPN.

The Washington football team is playing a huge game against Oregon Saturday, with the chance to knock off the no. 1 team in the country. Williams has the hot hand for the Huskies, as he helped Washington get their sixth win of the season recently. The 6-5 Huskies are guaranteed a bowl game, in the first season under head coach Jedd Fisch.

“Demond will be the face of Washington football moving forward next year. But he's going to continue to get reps throughout this season, like he has,” Fisch said earlier this season about Williams.

Washington and Oregon are playing their first respective seasons in the Big Ten conference.

Washington football is undergoing a change with a new coach

The Huskies are not as strong as they were last season, when they reached the College Football Playoff as a member of the Pac-12 conference. Washington football made the national championship under Kalen DeBoer, who left after the 2023 campaign to take the Alabama job.

Fisch has put together an almost entire rebuild in the Pacific northwest. Washington returned only two starters from last year's CFP final team. That lack of returning experience, along with the school moving to a new conference, proved to be a difficult challenge.

The Huskies are going bowling under Fisch, who previously coached at Arizona. Williams has played a limited role for Washington this season, throwing for just 369 yards this season and three touchdowns. He completed 7-for-8 of his passes in the team's last game against UCLA. Washington won that game against the Bruins.

Washington and Oregon take the field Saturday at 7:30 Eastern. The Ducks are 11-0 on the year and look to win the Big Ten in its first conference season.