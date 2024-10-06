Plenty has changed for the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines since they faced each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last January. New coaches, new quarterbacks, and for Washington, an entirely new conference. Now, with the Huskies a member of the Big Ten, these meetings between the Washington and Michigan will become more commonplace.

Over half of the players on the Washington Huskies roster in 2024 weren't on the team back in January when the program, at that time led by head coach Kalen DeBoer and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., came up short against Michigan with the championship on the line. So to say that Saturday's matchup between the Huskies and Wolverines was a chance for redemption doesn't feel totally accurate.

But that doesn't mean that this was just any other game for first-year Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers or any of the fans at Husky Stadium who stormed the field on Saturday night. Getting the chance to knock off the 10th-ranked Wolverines is something that Rogers and 70,000 fans will never forget.

“I was curious if they were going to do it,” Rogers said after the game, referencing the fans storming of the field. “But when they did it, it was just awesome. I've never been apart of that and it's something I'll remember the rest of my life for sure.”

Rogers finished the game with 271 yards and two touchdowns against a typically stout Michigan D, but it was the Washington defense that made two of the biggest plays of the game, forcing two Seth Tuttle turnovers that turned into ten points for the Huskies.

It's not as if Will Rogers is some wet-behind-the-ears freshman who has never played under the bright lights on a Saturday night. Before transferring to Washington, Rogers spent four years as the starting quarterback Mississippi State and departed the program as the 2nd-leading passer in SEC history. He's played in big games against championship caliber teams in the past. He just had to go all the way up to Seattle to earn that storybook win.