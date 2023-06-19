Washington Nationals' pitcher Kyle Finnegan brought his A-game on Sunday — not on the mound (it was his off day), but with his repertoire of dad jokes he unleashed on his teammates in a video posted to the Nats' Twitter feed that has since gone viral.

With the caption “HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!! tell your dads Kyle Finnegan says hi” the Nationals set Kyle Finnegan up with a microphone and a camera to do a final installment of his man-on-the-street recurring segment, Dad Jokes with Kyle Finnegan. Needless to say, hilarity ensued.

With dad gems such as “Why can't a nose be twelve inches long? Because then it'd be a foot” Finnegan was certainly embracing the holiday. He also approached Riley Adams and informed him, “I used to be addicted to the hokey pokey, but I turned myself around.”

His deadpan — or, make that dadpan — delivery (sorry, these things are contagious) lured in teammates like dad-to-be Alex Call, who he asked “What happens to frogs that are parked illegally?” After Hall's miffed reaction, Finnegan hits him with the payoff, “They get towed.”

Finnegan then finished strong with “You know, I don't really trust stairs. They're always up to something.”

For the finale, he tossed out “What kind of car does an egg drive?” and then was shocked when his teammate offered up “A yolks-wagon” and was indeed correct, stealing the punchline from the host.

It's no surprise Kyle Finnegan was happy to dole out the dad jokes for Father's Day. Besides being a late-inning reliever for the Nationals, he's the proud soccer carpool dad to his three kids.