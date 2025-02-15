ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Saint Mary's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State Saint Mary's.

These teams met roughly three weeks ago on Washington State's home floor in Pullman. Now comes the rematch in Moraga, where Saint Mary's is fully expected to beat Wazzu. When we offered the ClutchPoints betting preview for the late-January game at Washington State, we wrote that “Washington State played Santa Clara on Thursday night in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Cougars had every incentive to win that game and compensate for the loss to Pacific. Instead, they face-planted in a shockingly lopsided and non-competitive 93-65 loss. Losing wasn't the surprise; not being remotely close to Santa Clara was the real disappointment for a WSU team which is heading in the wrong direction right now. Given that Wazzu has three WCC losses, a loss here to the first-place team in the conference would essentially end the Cougars' conference championship hopes in the month of January.”

We didn't know what to expect from Washington State, but we did sense that something was off and that trouble could loom for the Cougars if they didn't nip their problems in the bud. Sure enough, Washington State has tumbled downward to seventh place in the WCC standings. The Cougars won't be given much of a chance against the Gaels. Saint Mary's is 12-1 through 13 games of WCC play. SMC is two games ahead of Gonzaga for the West Coast Conference regular season championship. As long as Saint Mary's wins every non-Gonzaga game left on its schedule, the Gaels will win the league title, since they have a two-game lead in the standings. Gonzaga can get one game back on its own, but the Zags will need help from other teams to make up the full two-game deficit. Will Wazzu help out its Eastern Washington-based neighbor here?

Here are the Washington State-Saint Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Saint Mary's Odds

Washington State: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Saint Mary's: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs Saint Mary's

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars have not been good of late, but this spread is 14.5 points. It's a huge spread for a Washington State team which does have some talent and which lost to SMC by only five points in the late-January game played in Pullman. If we assume that home-court advantage is worth six points (six more than playing a game on the road, and three points more than playing a game at a neutral site), Saint Mary's — based on the five-point road win at Washington State — shoul win this game by 11 points. At 14.5, you're getting value with Washington State versus the spread.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gaels are at home. They are going up against a Washington State team which has lost five of its last six games and has really struggled to play good, smart basketball. Washington State has often had problems defending without fouling. The Cougars have a shaky and unreliable defense. They struggle to make good decisions guarding the ball and allow too much penetration to the rim without deterring the shot. Saint Mary's has all the attributes Washington State lacks: toughness, consistency, high basketball IQ. The Gaels should be favored by 14.5, and they're going to cover the number.

Final Washington State-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Saint Mary's, but the huge spread gives us pause. Maybe sit back for 10 to 15 minutes before considering a live in-game bet.

Final Washington State-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -14.5