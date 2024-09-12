ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Apple Cup as Washington State visits Washington. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington State-Washington prediction and pick.

Washington State enters the game at 2-0 on the year. They opened the season with a win over Portland State. After Portland State scored first, Washington State would score three times in the first quarter. Further, they would lead 49-17 at the end of the first half. Washington State would put up 70, winning the game 70-30. Last week they played against Texas Tech. It was a solid first half once again for Washington State, taking a 27-10 lead into the half. They would extend the lead to 34-10 after the end of the third quarter, going on to win 37-16.

Meanwhile, Washington is also 2-0. They opened up the season with Weber State, and it started slow. Washington did not score in the first quarter and would lead just 14-0 heading into the half. They would add 14 more points in the third quarter, going on to win 35-3. Last week they would face Eastern Michigan. Once again, it was a slow start for Washington, going down 3-0 to end the first quarter. Still, they would take a 21-6 lead into the half before winning the game 30-9.

Washington State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Washington: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The offense has been led by John Mateer this year. He has completed 20 of 36 passes for 467 yards while also having six touchdowns this year. Mateer has an interception while being sacked once this year. Still, he has been great in the running game. He has run 23 times this year for 252 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

In the receiving game, Kyle Williams has been the top guy. He has five receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns this year. Kris Hutson has also been solid this year. He has seven receptions on the year for 126 yards and one touchdown. Further, ten other receivers have receptions this year, but none of them have more than two receptions. Three other players have touchdown receptions this year. The rushing game has been led by quarterback John Mateer, but three other guys have contributed heavily. Wayshawn Parker has 19 rushes for 165 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Leo Paulalasi has run ten times for 64 yards while Djouvensky Schlenbaker has 15 rushes for 47 yards and three scores.

Stephen Hall has led the defense this year. He has led the team with 12 total tackles, while also breaking up a pass and having an interception. The interception he took back 100 yards for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tyson Durant and Jackson Lataimua both have nine tackles this year from their defensive back spots. Furant has two pass breakups and a fumble recovery this year. Washington State has forced four five turnovers this year with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Still, they have not gotten a lot of pressure on quarterbacks. They have just two sacks on the year, one from Raam Stevenson and one from Khalil Laufau.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Will Rogers has led the way for the Washington Offense. He has completed 41 of 52 passes this year for 511 yards. Further, he has five interceptions and has been sacked just twice in the year. Washington has also seen Demond Williams Jr. throw some passes this year. He has completed six of eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Williams has also been used in running packages, running five times for 47 yards.

Giles Jackson has led the receiving game this year. He has 16 receptions for 164 yards on the season but has not scored. Dencel Boston has brought in nine receptions with 108 yards and three scored. Further, Decker DeGraaf has three receptions for 83 yards and two scores while Jeremiah Hunter has 72 yards and a score. The running game has been led by Jonah Coleman. Coleman has run 27 times this year for 231 yards and three scores on the season.

The defense has been led by Zach Durfee. He has eight tackles this year but also has 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Alphonzo Tuputala has also been solid. Coming away with 12 tackles on the year and half a sack. Still, Washington needs to force more turnovers. While three defensive backs have two pass break-ups, they have not had an interception. Bryun Parham has the only forced fumble, while Cameron Broussard has the recovery for the only turnover of the year.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick

While Washington State has been solid this year, still, Washington has been just as good this year. If Washington can slow down John Mateer in the running game, they should be able to get the win. Further, Washington State gave up 343 yards passing last week, and Will Roger should have a solid game in this one.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington State -4.5 (-110)