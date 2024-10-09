ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big Ten battle on Saturday as Washington visits Iowa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington-Iowa prediction and pick.

Washington enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened with wins over Weber State and Eastern Michigan before facing Washington State. It was a tight game, with Washington State leading 17-13 at the half. Washington would make it 24-19 as the third quarter ended, but they would not score again, falling to Washington State. They would rebound with a 24-5 win over Northwestern, before falling to Rutgers by just three. Still, they beat Michigan last time out 27-17.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is 3-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over Illinois State, before falling to Iowa State 20-19 on a game-winning field goal by Iowa State with six seconds left in the game. Iowa would rebound with back-to-back wins over Troy and Minnesota before facing Ohio State last week. Ohio State dominated the second half. They were up just 7-0 at the half but would make it a 35-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa would score just once, falling 35-7.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Iowa Odds

Washington: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +114

Iowa: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 41.5 (-118)

Under: 41.5 (-104)

How to Watch Washington vs. Iowa

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Will Rogers has led the way this year. He has completed 131 of 178 passes this year for 1,625 yards. He is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt this year while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. Rogers has 12 touchdown passes while having just one interception. Further, he has been sacked nine times this year.

The top target this year has been Denzel Boston this year. He has 35 receptions for 492 yards and has scored eight times this year. Giles Jackson has also been solid this year. He has 38 receptions for 479 yards and two scored. Rounding out the top receivers on the year is Jeremiah Hunter. He has 19 receptions for 222 yards and a score. In the running game, Jonah Coleman has been great this year. He has run 90 times for 601 yards and five touchdowns this year. Cameron Davis has also been solid. He has run 36 times for 173 yards this season.

Washington has been solid on defense this year. They are 11th in the nation in opponent points per game, allowing just 15.2 points per game this year. They are eighth in opponent yards per game while sitting 42nd against the rush and fourth against the pass. Carson Bruener has led the way. He leads the team with 36 tackles while having three pass breakups and an interception. Alphonzo Tuputala is second on the team in tackles this year while having 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Finally, Thaddeus Dixon has five pass breakups and an interception this year.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa has been led by Cade McNamara. He has completed 78 of 122 passes this year for 686 yards with three touchdown passes. Further, he has three interceptions on the year. McNamara has also been sacked seven times this year.

His top target has been Jacob Hill. He has 16 receptions on the year for 169 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Luke Lachey has 17 receptions for 136 yards. Finally, Reece Vander Zee has ten receptions for 123 yards and two scores. In the running game, Kaleb Johnson has led the way. He has 97 carries this year for 771 yards and ten touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jazuin Patterson has been solid this year as well. He has run 30 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Kamari Mounton has 32 carries for 130 yards.

The Iowa defense has also been solid this year. They are 44th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are 28th in opponent yards per game while sitting 15th against the rush and 77th against the pass. Jay Higgins has led the way. He leads the team with 48 tackles with a sack, two pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Nick Jackson is second on the team in tackles with a sack and three pass breakups. Finally, Jermari Haris has five pass breakups and two interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown this year.

Final Washington-Iowa Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Washington and Iowa game see a tight game between the two squads. Iowa relies heavily on the ground game to have movement on offense. Washington has been solid against the rush, sitting 42nd against the rush and allowing just 3.9 yards per rush this year. Meanwhile, Washington has been great in the passing game. Pass defense has been the weak spot of the Iowa defense this year. That will be the difference in this one, as Washington comes out with the win.

Final Washington-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Washington ML (+114)