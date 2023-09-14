Michael Penix Jr.'s run for the Heisman Trophy continues this weekend. The Washington football quarterback was a preseason favorite for the award, and he has shown why throughout the early parts of the college football season. Penix Jr. and the Huskies have dominated, going 2-0, and currently sitting as the eighth-ranked team in the nation. Their next game is against another undefeated team, the Michigan State Spartans. Neither team has faced much of a challenge yet, so there is plenty of interest in how the teams will fair against each other.

When and where is the game?

After playing their first two games of the year at home, the Washington Huskies will have to go on the road to take on their biggest challenge yet. The game is at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

How to watch Washington vs. Michigan State

The football game will be available via stream exclusively from Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Brendan Burke and Chris Simms will be the broadcasters. Caroline Pineda is the sideline reporter.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium — East Lansing, Mich.

TV Channel: N/A | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Washington -16.5 | O/U 55.5

Washington storylines

Thus far, Washington has wins of 56-19 and 43-10 over Boise State and Tulsa, respectively. Their 49.5 points per game rank ninth in the nation, and no one is surprised. Washington boasts an offensive powerhouse led by Michael Penix Jr.

The quarterback's heroics make him one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. He has 57 completions, 859 passing yards, and eight passing touchdowns, all of which rank in the top 10 in the nation. Penix Jr.'s favorite target is Rome Odunze. The receiver has 239 receiving yards through two games, which ranks ninth in the nation. Both players found themselves on ClutchPoints' preseason ranking of the top 25 players in college football.

Bralen Trice was also on this ranking. He only has seven total tackles early in the season, but his speed and pass-rushing moves mean he is due for a breakout game. Watch for the edge rusher to get after the quarterback against Michigan State.

Odunze forms one of the best wide receiver units in college football with Jalen McMillan and Ja'lynn Polk. McMillan has 234 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, while Polk has 209 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Odunze has three total touchdowns. Each of the trio has a rushing touchdown already. Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have been creative in their playcalling and have found unique ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands.

The trio is a part of perhaps the best wide receiver room in college football. All three are exceptional route runners but are also great at getting yards after the catch.

Michigan State storylines

Michigan State football has started off strong in its own right. They have blowout wins over Central Michigan and Richmond. The Spartans' defense has been suffocating. They are only allowing 10.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the nation. Michigan State's defense has been great in 2023, but it remains to be seen if they can slow down Washington and one of the most explosive offenses in the NCAA.

Star running back Nate Carter has four rushing touchdowns already. He has 224 yards on the ground, and his 37 carries demonstrate that the team is going to force-feed him the ball. Michigan State will need another big performance from their running back if they are to come away with the upset.

The Spartans program is currently dealing with disturbing allegations involving their head coach, Mel Tucker. On Sept. 10, USA Today published a story detailing alleged sexual harassment by Tucker to Brenda Tracy. Tracy is a sexual assault awareness advocate who had spoken with the Michigan State football team about the importance of preventing sexual misconduct. She alleges that Tucker had made several inappropriate phone calls to her after she spoke with the program. Tucker admitted to masturbating during one of these phone calls.

The coach has been suspended by the team while the incident is under investigation. Harlon Barnett has taken over as interim coach. The Spartan players will have to block out outside noise going into the game, but the distractions will be hard to overcome against a ranked opponent.