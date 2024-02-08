Washington faces Oregon. Our college basketball odds series includes our Washington Oregon prediction, odds, and pick.

The Washington Huskies take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington Oregon prediction and pick. Find how to watch Washington Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks are in big trouble as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned. The Ducks have already lost to Pac-12-leading Arizona. They really needed to beat the Wildcats to get a quality win on their resume and boost their at-large chances. Oregon also swung and missed in profile-improving opportunities at Colorado and Utah. The Ducks lost to Santa Clara and Syracuse out of conference and did not have any elite wins to counterbalance those losses. The main positive aspect of the Ducks' resume is a road win at Washington State, combined with a general lack of especially terrible losses, but in order for a lack of bad losses to matter, Oregon has to stack up wins. Given that the Ducks really don't have a lot of high-end win opportunities in the next month, they need to win nearly all their games. They might be able to slip up once. They will be in trouble if they lose at least twice. They will be heading to the NIT if they lose at least three games in the remainder of their season.

Long story short: Oregon can't afford to lose to Washington on Thursday night at home. The Ducks do not have nearly enough leverage or breathing room to afford a loss here. If UO does lose here, the Ducks might need to win out, and they certainly could not afford more than one extra loss.

Here are the Washington-Oregon College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Washington Huskies: +7.5 (-102)

Oregon Ducks: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How To Watch Washington vs Oregon

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies won on the road at Cal and nearly won on the road at Colorado. The Huskies aren't an especially good team, but they are a competitive team. They have almost won a number of high-profile games this season, most notably against San Diego State — whom they took to overtime before losing — and Colorado State as well. This team hasn't won nearly as many games as it hoped or expected to win, but Washington has definitely played a lot of close games and has been in the thick of many battles against good teams. Washington might not win outright, but it can cover the spread if it loses by seven points. The Huskies lost by only two points to the Ducks in early January. If they play another similarly competitive game, they will cover versus Oregon.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks beat the Huskies by two points in Seattle a month ago. Home court should be worth several points for the Ducks in this game. Keep in mind that Oregon is healthier now than it was a month ago. That should be worth a few additional points for the Ducks as well. If Oregon was two points better than Washington on the road, it should be at least eight points better at home if you also include overall health into the calculus. Moreover, Oregon is a bubble team and really needs this game if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. That's a powerful incentive for the Ducks and a really good reason to think they can take charge of this game.

The Ducks have struggled, but they badly need this game and are clearly better than Washington. They're at home. Take Oregon.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -7.5