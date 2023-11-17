Here's everything you need to know about a heavyweight matchup between No. 5 Washington and No. 11 Oregon State on prime-time Saturday.

Week after week, the PAC-12 continues to highlight the college football schedule. Week 12 is no different as #5 Washington travels to #11 Oregon State for a prime-time headline matchup. Washington continues their quest toward an undefeated season and a berth in the college football playoff. Oregon State looks to remain in the conversation for a PAC-12 championship game appearance. And the biggest game in each team's season so far is set for prime time, with the whole country watching. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Washington vs. Oregon State this weekend.

Washington vs. Oregon State: How to watch

Washington vs. Oregon State will air nationally on ABC. The highest-ranking matchup of teams will rightly receive the biggest timeslot on television: 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Any ABC or ESPN-affiliated website or streaming service will also carry the game. However, if you do not have access to any of those options, you can also use fuboTV to watch the game with no additional cost after subscribing.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

T.V. channel: ABC| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Oregon State -1.5 | O/U 62.5

Washington storylines

Why does the College Football Playoff Committee refuse to respect Washington? Florida State retained the number four spot in the latest edition of the rankings despite Washington beating #16 Utah last week and Florida State squeaking past unranked Miami. Florida State's biggest wins are LSU back in Week 1, and Duke. Meanwhile, Washington has run a gauntlet, beating Oregon, Utah, and USC, and now facing their fourth-ranked opponent in five weeks. And it's not as if Florida State has the high-end talent advantage.

Michael Penix Jr. has stolen the show in Washington this year. While Bo Nix has maybe stolen the title of favorite for the Heisman trophy race, Penix has put the college and pro football worlds on notice. Last year, in his first year in Washington, he put together a top-ten campaign for the Heisman. This year, leading Washington to their best start since their 1991 championship season, he seems a lock to be a finalist at least. Penix has thrown for over 3,500 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs, and almost 10 yards per attempt. The Huskies are averaging 41.0 ppg, and despite some closer games in recent weeks, the defense has held up as well. All they have left to put together an incredibly convincing resume for the College Football Playoff is a win against Oregon State, the Apple Cup against Washington State, and then a potential rematch with Oregon. The stakes are getting high. But the Huskies have risen to the challenge every time.

Oregon State storylines

Oregon State has been good so far this year. They are 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the PAC-12 and third place in the conference with two games remaining. Now, their last two games are against undefeated Washington and one-loss Oregon. So that's not an ideal way to finish out the year, but going 2-0 to end the season, earning a berth in the PAC-12 Championship Game, winning it, and earning a spot in the Rose Bowl is all theoretically on the table. Would that even include a berth in the College Football Playoff, even as a two-loss team? Well, that's also theoretically possible. But realistically, Oregon State is in a truly daunting spot.

If anyone looks like a team capable of truly challenging Washington though, it's this Beavers squad. Oregon State has an offense that can just about keep pace with the Huskies, scoring a touch under 38 ppg. Their defense has also been better than Washington's average squad, giving up just about 20 ppg. Slowing down Washington will be a challenge, but they've laid some eggs on offense recently, scoring just 15 points against Arizona a few weeks ago. Now, if Oregon State can play to that level defensively, they have an offense that can get Washington into some trouble. Looking beyond this week for the Beavers is likely a fool's errand, but it's impossible to deny that every game for them means so much. Can they stick it to the schools leaving the PAC-12? College football fans will certainly hope so.