With a Pac-12 Championship Berth on the line for the Washington Huskies, the one team standing in the way of accomplishing their goal is an Oregon State Beavers squad with massive chips on their shoulders. As it stands, all eyes will be on this epic Saturday night showdown. Join us for our college football odds series where our Washington-Oregon State prediction and pick will be made.

Through ten games, Washington is undefeated and has their eyes set on their first College Football Playoffs appearance since the 2016 season. In the final year of the Pac-12, as we know it, the Huskies are leaving quite a lasting impression before packing their bags for greener pastures as a future member of the Big Ten Conference. After their flawless season-long campaign continued with a 35-28 victory over the Utah Utes last weekend, do the Huskies have what it takes to put another impressive victory upon their resume?

Meanwhile, Oregon State has quietly but surely taken their program to lofty heights as they enter this weekend with an 8-2 record and an 11th ranking in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings. Although the Beavers won't be making the CFP this season with two losses already next to their names, give credit where credit is due as head coach Jonathan Smith has done a tremendous job in building this program since taking over in 2018.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Oregon State Odds

Washington: +1.5 (-112)

Oregon State: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 62.5 (-106)

Under: 62.5 (-114)

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State Week 12

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

With one of the more electrifying passing attacks in all of college football, the Huskies are in good hands with Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. After transferring from Indiana a year before last, Penix Jr. has spun the pigskin with elite accuracy and precision en route to over 59 touchdowns through the air and 8,174 passing yards to be exact. Overall, no team in college football passes for more yards than the Huskies. If all else fails, it will be the brilliance of Penix Jr.'s left arm that saves the day for Washington.

Another big reason why the Huskies can storm into Corvallis and steal a spread-covering win will be due to a rush defense that needs to shut down a physical running attack that the Beavers are known for. On paper, Washington possesses a middle-of-the-pack defense that is giving up just a shade above 140 rushing yards per game. Indeed, this unit has experienced a fair share of struggles, but they have managed to secure timely stops. Even more so, they often excel during crunch time which has been their saving grace many times this season.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, but Oregon State's Pac-12 title hopes are still very much alive especially if they can treat their home fans with an upset victory over a top-ranked Washington squad. Of course, it has been well-documented that Oregon State as a university is being left out in the cold in comparison with the rest of their Pac-12 peers as only themselves and Washington State did not receive invites from other big-time conferences in this next stage of college football realignment.

With that in mind, Oregon State has to feel like a red-headed stepchild who isn't given an ounce of respect from anybody. Because of that, don't be surprised if the Beavers come out with their hair on fire. Not only will this showdown serve as the 108th total meeting between the two schools, but Oregon State would want nothing more to wave goodbye in winning fashion to Washington one final time before the Huskies depart for a new conference.

Impressively enough, Oregon State has only lost by more than three points ONCE since the 2021 season and have been nothing short of dominant at Reser Stadium since 2020. Without a doubt, the Huskies will be walking into an extremely hostile and deafening environment. Combine this with Oregon State's rock-solid offensive line and sturdy defense and all of a sudden you can start to smell an upset bid brewing.

Final Washington-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Who knows when the next time both of these programs will go head-to-head on the gridiron, but it is expected that an all-out war will break out between these two on Saturday night. After putting up a whopping 62 points on Stanford last weekend, picking the Beavers to play the role of spoiler may not be so crazy after all.

