The Washington football team has a lot of strengths, but even they have flaws as well.

The College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day did not disappoint. College football fans across the country got to watch two incredible football games, and now, the national title game is set as #1 Michigan footballwill take on #2 Washington football on Monday in Houston, Texas. The Wolverines took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal, and the Huskies outlasted Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan and Washington are the top two teams in the country, they are the two undefeated teams, and now they will battle it out in the national title game.

Before we get into the national title matchup, let's talk about the incredible games that we saw on New Year's Day. First, let's talk about the Rose Bowl. The Granddaddy of 'em all. This is the most storied game in all of college football, and another chapter was etched into its rich history on Monday. The game was really a tale of two halves, and then Michigan football came in and dominated in overtime. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime, but it should've been more. Michigan absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in the first half, but they kept them in the game with mistakes.

First there was the muffed punt by Semaj Morgan that led to the first Alabama touchdown, and that was right after a great possession by the Michigan defense. Alabama didn't have to go far to get their first score. After that, the Wolverines put up two very impressive scoring drives, and the Crimson Tide did just about nothing on offense as Jalen Milroe was sacked five (!!!) times in the first half alone. It should have been 14-3 at halftime, as Michigan also had a bad snap on their second touchdown that led to a failed PAT.

Alabama responded well and played much better in the second half, especially on defense. However, the Michigan defense continued to make big plays and get stops, which gave their offense the opportunity to tie the game late and send it to overtime. The Wolverines could smell blood, and they were dominant in OT. The offense scored with ease, and the defense continued to shutdown Milroe and the Crimson Tide, and now they are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Washington football won a thriller as well. The game was tied at halftime, but the Huskies really started to impose their will in the second half. It was clear the entire game, especially in that second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win.

Now, Michigan football and Washington football will meet in the national title game, and it should be a terrific matchup. At this point, it clearly seems like these are the best two teams in college football, and Monday's clash will decide who is truly the best team in the nation. It's going to be a great game, and here is one major flaw that Washington has that could spell trouble them on Monday night.

The Washington defense

The Washington football team is obviously very good if they have made it this far this season without losing a football game. They are 14-0, they are ranked #2 in the country and they are just one win away from winning a national championship. However, even the Huskies have some flaws, and one of them could be a major issue in the national title game.

Everyone always says that defense wins championships. Well, Washington doesn't have that good of a defense. They didn't get here by shutting teams down and win low scoring slugfests. Michigan did, but the Huskies did not. Washington got here because they have one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and one of the best wide receivers in college football, and there aren't too many defenses out there that can slow them down. However, Michigan has the best defense in college football, so the Wolverines might be able to find a way to get some important stops in this game. Will Washington be able to do the same?

Defense is the weakness of this team, and it could come back to haunt the Huskies on Monday because of Michigan's run game and their offensive line. Texas was able to have a lot of success running the ball in the Sugar Bowl as they averaged over six YPC, and if they didn't lost two fumbles in the second half, they probably would've won the game.

Michigan has a better running back than Texas and a better offensive line. The Wolverines are also extremely good at taking care of the football. If Washington struggles to stop the run again, there are going to be a lot of long, clock burning drives for the Wolverines that keep Michael Penix Jr. off the field. That could be an issue for the Huskies.

The national title game is going to be a good one, and it is just a few days away. Michigan and Washington will kick things off on Monday at 7:30 ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Wolverines are currently favored by 4.5 points.