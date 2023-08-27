Cristiano Ronaldo is a generational footballer, and hardly anyone will come close to his achievements in the game. However, his rise to the top is not just down to his hard work but also because of his humble nature off the pitch. The Al Nassr ace is a perfect example of someone who will die winning on the pitch but will be a totally different person off it. We saw another example of his personality after the 5-0 win against Al Fateh.

According to the report from the Khaleej Times, Ronaldo met a blind Al Nassr female supporter who wished him luck before the game against Al Fateh. That girl proved to be the lucky charm as the Portuguese legend scored his 63rd career hat-trick and the first for Al Nassr. After the match, Ronaldo met the little girl again, hugged her, and signed her shirt and match ball before getting pictures.

A wonderful clip of Cristiano Ronaldo with a blind Al Nassr fan🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/N8BZDfVYjL — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) August 26, 2023

The blind girl was dressed in an Al Nassr jersey and had the club scarf wrapped around her neck. She said to Ronaldo, “I'm your biggest fan.” and Ronaldo replied, “Thank you, thank you.”

She then said, “Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing, and I can't believe that you scored those three goals.”. Ronaldo replied, “You gave me luck.”

After this conversation, Ronaldo stood beside the girl and took pictures with her. The Portuguese legend is known for such humble gestures, and that blind girl should consider herself lucky. After all, she has just met one of the greatest athletes of all time.