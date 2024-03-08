Fans of the Watch Dogs video game will be pleased to know that the film adaptation is leveling up with popular breakout actress Sophie Wilde, from the 2022 horror/mystery Talk To Me, according to an exclusive in Deadline.
New Regency is the studio behind the Watch Dogs film, which will be adaptation of the popular UbiSoft video game of the same name. Watch Dogs is one of the biggest blockbuster video game franchises on the market, with more than 50 million players worldwide.
The film is written by Christie LeBlanc, who previously penned the Netflix original sci-fi thriller Oxygen, and the director is Mathieu Turi.
Not much is known about the plot of the film, however as Deadline explains, the video game “is set in fictionalized versions of real-life cities, at various points in time, and follow different hacker protagonists who, while having different goals to achieve, find themselves involved with the criminal underworlds of their respective cities.”
Further, “the antagonists are usually corrupt companies, crime bosses, and rival hackers who take advantage of ctOS (central Operating System), a fictional computing network that connects every electronic device in a city together into a single system and stores personal information on most citizens. The player also has access to ctOS, which can be used to control various devices to assist them in combat, stealth, or solving puzzles.”
That's a lot of material to mine for a blockbuster film plot.
Video game adaptations have gained new prestige in Hollywood ever since HBO's groundbreaking take on the video game hit The Last of Us. Whether Watch Dogs came live up to the hype surrounding an equally popular video game remains to be seen, but with talent on board like Sophie Wilde and the other creative heavyweights involved, that's certainly the goal.