By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

A hard worker and tenacious rebounder during his 11-year NBA career, Jared Jeffries was a winning player on the court. But Jeffries has been retired from the league for ten years, so he’s now winning off the court.

Jeffries was featured in a Monday morning episode of the game show The Price Is Right, on which lucky players can win a wide range of expensive prizes. Specifically, Jeffries was a contestant for one of the show’s games titled One Away. The premise of the game is that players have to guess the last few numbers of an item’s price tag, and if they guess the numbers correctly, they win that item. Fortunately for Jeffries, he guessed right on a Toyota and won the car, and his reaction was priceless, per an article from TMZ:

Former Knick Jared Jeffries won a car on The Price Is Right this morningpic.twitter.com/AEQwgYap7P — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 9, 2023

Jared Jeffries, 41, played for four different teams across his time in the big leagues and finished with 3000-plus career points and 2500-plus career rebounds. He entered the NBA back in 2002 when the Washington Wizards selected him with the 11th overall pick in the draft. Jeffries spent the vast majority of his career as a member of the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, as he was in New York for six seasons and Washington for four.

Jeffries put together his best season during the 2004-05 campaign when he was a member of the Wizards. He started 71 games for Washington that year and averaged career bests in points and rebounds at 6.8 and 4.9, respectively, and chipped in 0.8 steals to boot.