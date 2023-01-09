A hard worker and tenacious rebounder during his 11-year NBA career, Jared Jeffries was a winning player on the court. But Jeffries has been retired from the league for ten years, so he’s now winning off the court.

Jeffries was featured in a Monday morning episode of the game show The Price Is Right, on which lucky players can win a wide range of expensive prizes. Specifically, Jeffries was a contestant for one of the show’s games titled One Away. The premise of the game is that players have to guess the last few numbers of an item’s price tag, and if they guess the numbers correctly, they win that item. Fortunately for Jeffries, he guessed right on a Toyota and won the car, and his reaction was priceless, per an article from TMZ:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Bucks-Knicks prediction, Bucks-Knicks odds, Bucks-Knicks pick, Bucks-Knicks how to watch

NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023

Aidan Cotter ·

Ja Morant, Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Rockets, Rockets trade, Rockets trade deadline, NBA trade deadline, Eric Gordon

2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

Jared Jeffries, 41, played for four different teams across his time in the big leagues and finished with 3000-plus career points and 2500-plus career rebounds. He entered the NBA back in 2002 when the Washington Wizards selected him with the 11th overall pick in the draft. Jeffries spent the vast majority of his career as a member of the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, as he was in New York for six seasons and Washington for four.

Jeffries put together his best season during the 2004-05 campaign when he was a member of the Wizards. He started 71 games for Washington that year and averaged career bests in points and rebounds at 6.8 and 4.9, respectively, and chipped in 0.8 steals to boot.