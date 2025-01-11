The second College Football Playoff semifinal, this one at the Cotton Bowl, is underway and ESPN was in the building to get fans ready before the game with College GameDay. One of the most enjoyable parts of watching the nation's most famous college football pregame show has been the addition of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban in 2024.

During the pregame show for the big CFP clash between Texas and Ohio State on Friday night in Arlington, Rece Davis and the rest of the ESPN panel informed Saban that he had been selected into the College Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2025. Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Saban was a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame and it was clearly only a matter of time before he got in. As Pat McAfee said in the clip above, Saban is widely regarded as the greatest coach in the history of college football and he has the accolades to show for it.

During his time in college, which includes some time as the head coach at LSU but was mostly spent as the head coach at Alabama, Saban won 11 SEC Championships and seven national titles while raking in a litany of Coach of the Year honors from various publications and organizations.

Saban has also excelled as an analyst since his shocking retirement from Alabama following the 2023-24 season. ESPN immediately added Saban to their GameDay crew and he has been a hit for college football fans everywhere. His smooth, nuanced analysis of different teams, games and players has added a new element to the show that it didn't necessarily have before, which appeals to the more die-hard football fan. Adding Saban to the mix of personalities on the cast, such as McAfee, has given College GameDay something for every kind of college football fan.

There's no question that Saban deserved a bid into the Hall of Fame, and his name will be featured prominently as one of the pillars of the modern era of the sport.