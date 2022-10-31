Wavetale Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Ride the wave and uncover what’s hidden in the depths in Wavetale! Read on to learn more about Wavetale, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wavetale Console Release Date: December 12, 2022

Wavetale will release on December 12, 2022. The game is currently available on Stadia, but it will soon be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam.

Wavetale gameplay

Wavetale is a short adventure game. Players take control of a single character named Sigrid as they explore an open world. The catch is that most of the world is now submerged underwater, and as such, much of the exploration in the game is done through surfing. The game also presents players with many chutes and tracks around the area that allows them to cover long distances without touching the water, which makes exploring the world both fun and fast. Exploring is very straightforward as well, as players are guided with an overhead compass in-game to guide them to their next objectives. Apart from being able to surf, players can also swing to hard-to-reach places and glide using Sigrid’s net, which will come in handy for certain objectives.

Combat in this game is very straightforward. Players have access to a light attack and a heavy attack which are used to dispatch the monsters in the game. Aside from monsters, players will encounter much bigger bosses that will require both direct combat and platforming in order to defeat them.

Wavetale story

Wavetale is set in a world where major cities are now under the ocean. The game follows the story of Sigrid, a young girl who lives on an island with her grandmother. The two of them have to constantly power a lighthouse to drive away Gloom, a wall of dark pollution. After a big wave of Gloom passes over their island, Sigrid comes across a mysterious figure that allows her to walk on water. She then ventures out with this new power to find a way to stop the Gloom from consuming her home and the surrounding islands.

