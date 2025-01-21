Now that the 2024 season has concluded and the national champion has been crowned in the Ohio State Buckeyes, it's never too early to start looking ahead to the 2025 season. That starts with our way-too-early top 25 rankings, previewing the top 10.

1. Penn State

The Big Ten could be on the verge of capturing its third consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, and Penn State appears primed to continue the conference's dominance. The Nittany Lions are employing a formula similar to what Michigan and Ohio State used to secure their titles: relying on experienced, veteran-heavy rosters.

In 2025, Penn State brings back a significant portion of its key contributors, including standout running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Despite a rough performance in the Orange Bowl, quarterback Drew Allar returns and is expected to lead the offense. With so much talent and continuity, the Nittany Lions have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their championship aspirations next season.

2. Texas

It’s officially Arch Manning’s time to take the reins at Texas. With Quinn Ewers heading to the NFL, Manning is set to step into the starting quarterback role in 2025. The highly touted prospect has been patient, resisting overtures from programs hoping to lure him into the transfer portal. Now, all eyes will be on him as he faces the pressure of guiding the Longhorns to the next level.

The challenge for Manning will be significant, as Texas is set to lose several key starters to the NFL. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian has shown a knack for reloading talent and keeping the program competitive, a skill that will be crucial as Manning steps into the spotlight.

3. Notre Dame

A strong offensive line is the foundation of any successful team, and that’s exactly what the Fighting Irish will boast in 2025. This will be crucial for protecting former four-star CJ Carr, the likely starting quarterback to replace Riley Leonard, per ESPN's prediction. While most of Notre Dame’s starters have eligibility remaining, it’s still uncertain who will return next season.

Despite their loss in the National Championship, the Irish are well-positioned to remain one of the top teams in the country heading into 2025, with a solid foundation and plenty of talent on the roster.

4. Ohio State

It might feel unusual to rank the Buckeyes below the team they just defeated for the national championship, but that’s a reflection of the significant talent departures Ohio State will face. Among those leaving are starting quarterback Will Howard and standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Even with these losses, the Buckeyes remain loaded with talent. Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, both stars on their respective sides of the ball, provide a solid foundation for Ohio State to remain a formidable contender in 2025. This will still be a team capable of competing at the highest level.

5. Oregon

In 2025, Oregon will enter its third consecutive season relying on a transfer quarterback. This time, the Ducks will turn to Dante Moore, who spent the 2024 season learning behind veteran Dillon Gabriel.

What truly solidifies Oregon as a top-five contender, however, is the top 10 recruiting classes assembled under head coach Dan Lanning since his arrival. With an abundance of talent now stacking the roster, the Ducks should be set to compete once again in 2025.

6. Clemson

Clemson returned to familiar territory in 2024, capturing another ACC title. Looking ahead to 2025, the Tigers are poised to bring back a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, who posted career highs across most categories last season.

Adding to the excitement, head coach Dabo Swinney has begun embracing the transfer portal, addressing key needs during the last cycle. Plus, Swinney made a pivotal move of hiring Tom Allen as his new defensive coordinator. With their returning talent, newfound roster flexibility and addressing coaching needs, the Tigers land at No. 6 in our way-too-early rankings.

7. Georgia

Is No. 7 too low for Georgia? Perhaps. Despite winning the SEC and securing a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, Kirby Smart’s squad showed some vulnerabilities in 2024. The Bulldogs played with fire throughout the season, often struggling on offense—a challenge largely tied to a drop-off in production from the skill positions.

Heading into 2025, the big question is how quarterback Gunner Stockton can elevate the offense and who will emerge as key playmakers around him. On the other side of the ball, Georgia’s defense, as always, is poised to remain one of the nation’s elite. Whether they can reclaim their dominant form will hinge on finding the right balance between offense and defense.

8. South Carolina

There’s plenty to be excited about for South Carolina heading into 2025. The Gamecocks came tantalizingly close to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2024 and will aim to clear that hurdle next season. A big reason for that optimism is the emergence of talented dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is poised for a breakout year.

If head coach Shane Beamer can keep Sellers healthy and maintain the ferocity of the defensive front, South Carolina has all the tools to be a legitimate contender. Expect the Gamecocks to open the 2025 season as a top-10 team with high aspirations.

9. Illinois

Bret Bielema might raise an eyebrow at our top 25 rankings, given that Illinois sits one spot below the team they defeated in their bowl game. However, maybe he won’t be too upset over it, as the Fighting Illini have earned a spot in the top 10.

Illinois closed out the 2024 season on a high note, defeating South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl and securing their first 10-win season since 2001. With a talented, veteran-laden roster returning in 2025, the Illini look poised to be a dark horse contender in the competitive Big Ten.

10. Miami