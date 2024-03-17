Wayne Brady sets the record straight on being pansexual.
The Let's Make a Deal host discussed misconceptions and more in a new interview with PEOPLE. He answered questions while attending the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.
This all comes after disclosing last August that he was pansexual publically.
To know himself, he had to research the topic and more.
Wayne Brady gets real about being a pansexual
Brady said, “I had to do research and find out what it was that I was. I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you're an indecisive bisexual. It's like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”
He added, “What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you're gay, if you're straight, if you're non-binary, trans, I don't care.”
Going further, he explains it's “the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving — so I win.”
He answered this question to PEOPLE about his identity last August.
The Whose Line is it Anyway? star said, “To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transexual, or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”
DM's being single
Meanwhile, he's been dealing with some NSFW DMs.
E! News chatted with him at the same awards show, where he revealed what he's dealing with on the dating scene.
The host said, “My DMs are popping, and it's amazing. I've never gotten an eggplant in my inbox. It's shocking. Much respect to women, I'm sorry, I know you feel when a random guy just goes, ‘Hey, I like you so much, I'ma show you my junk.' Like, no, bro, that isn't necessarily the calling card that I want. But I'm flattered, thank you.”
He added, “I've gotten attention from everybody, and that's cool because, hey, I love everybody, so that's cool that everybody can love on me. So I'm single right now.”
Catch Wayne Brady as the host of Let's Make a Deal, which airs weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.