Wayne Gretzky sued for $10 million over alleged weight loss gum lie

Weight loss scams aren’t a new thing. Scam artists have been using weight loss advertising for years to take people’s money. However, a recent incident related to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky is nothing short of bizarre. According to TMZ, Gretzky is being sued for the amount of $10 million dollars for allegedly lying about weight loss chewing gum.

Steven Sparks is the man suing Wayne Gretzky. Sparks reportedly said that Gretzky lied about losing 35 pounds after chewing “OMG Gum.” The product was originally designed as a quick and easy weight loss method. But Sparks believes Gretzky only said he lost 35 pounds to help with advertising the product.

According to TMZ, Sparks had invested “money and services into the company.” He obviously believed in the product and trusted Wayne Gretzky enough to make an incredibly generous investment. And although the decision may have been questionable, it is understandable. A product like weight loss gum would likely fly off the shelves given the quick and easy prospect of shedding a few pounds.

But Sparks is now suing Gretzky after saying he lost around $10 million dollars in investments. The $10 million dollar lawsuit won’t be much of an issue for Gretzky even if he loses. According to celebritynetworth.com, the former hockey star has a net worth of around $250 million dollars.

Nonetheless, this is more about reputation. If Wayne Gretzky did fabricate stories of weight loss in reference to the chewing gum, that would be a major detriment to his character. It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit pans out.