2007 T20 World Cup winner Shanthakumaran Sreesanth disclosed shocking details of his on-field ugly spat with India legend Gautam Gambhir on Instagram.

During a Legends League Cricket match in Surat on Wednesday, S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir gave a long stare to each other after the latter hit the former for a six and four in an over.

In video footage making the rounds on Twitter, rebranded as X, S Sreesanth gave a long stare to Gautam Gambhir after the Delhi-born cricketer took him to the cleaners.

Gautam Gambhir shot back at S Sreesanth with a stare back.

After the match, the Kerala fast bowler uploaded a video on social media, where he slammed Gautam Gambhir's on-field behavior.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” S Sreesanth said in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

Though he did not reveal what Gautam Gambhir exactly said to him during the game, S Sreesanth stated that he would do that later.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” S Sreesanth elaborated.

“What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” he pointed out.

On Thursday, S Sreesanth uploaded another video on the META-owned platform, revealing that Gautam Gambhir had labeled him a fixer.

“I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, “What are you saying? What are you saying?” In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me “Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer”. This is the language that was used. When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer,” S Sreesanth claimed.

Gambhir's alleged usage of the phrase “fixer” to describe S Sreesanth is due to his involvement in the ugly Indian Premier League spot-fixing episode in 2013.

Subsequently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned him from all forms of the sport. Following a lengthy court battle, the Indian Cricket Board allowed him to return to action in 2021.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gautam Gambhir's attitude has created a stir on social media.

More often than not, Virat Kohli's fans have accused him of bias against the former India captain. They claim he repeatedly criticizes Virat Kohli despite his excellent performances for the national team.

For instance, Gautam Gambhir criticized Virat Kohli for his batting approach during his record-equalling 49th ODI ton against South Africa in last month's Cricket World Cup.