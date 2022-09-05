Pittsburgh football emerged from the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia with a win, though they’ll immediately face a tough SEC test in Week 2 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Evidently, many think it’s going to be a very tough test, as the Panthers, who beat the Volunteers last year and won the ACC title, are somehow underdogs.

Pittsburgh football head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to reporters on Monday, delivering this sarcastic take on his squad’s underdog status heading into the clash against Tennessee on Saturday, as reported by SEC Mike on Twitter.

Pat Narduzzi on Pitt being an underdog at home against Tennessee, a team they beat last year, and after winning the ACC: “We are in the Pee Wee league, we will line up and see if we can play.” pic.twitter.com/KiG7oY0UFK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 5, 2022

Hilarious. Pat Narduzzi said that his Pittsburgh football team is in the “Pee Wee league”, at least compared to the SEC. To be clear, Narduzzi is referring to the increased attention the conference- and the Big Ten- received this offseason amid conference realignment.

Narduzzi is essentially saying that all the love the SEC gets even makes a team like Tennessee, who hasn’t enjoyed much success against Pittsburgh, seem like a favorite.

And, as Narduzzi hilariously said, it makes Pittsburgh football seem like they’re playing in the “Pee Wee league.” It really shouldn’t, though.

Narduzzi’s Panthers won 11 games last year, the most they’d won since the 2009 season. Not only that, but they won the ACC title for the first time in program history.

Clearly, there isn’t a lot of respect out there for Pat Narduzzi and his Pittsburgh football team. But maybe there should be.

Narduzzi and the Panthers can remedy that as soon as they take the field on Saturday against Tennessee.