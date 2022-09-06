‘We are just trying to get out there and hunt’: Derwin James puts the NFL on notice with additions of Khalil Mack, JC Jackson

The Los Angeles Chargers made huge upgrades on their defense this offseason, bringing in All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson. It adds to a core that already includes one of the best defensive backs in the league, Derwin James, and one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, Joey Bosa.

And if you ask, James it’s all systems go for the Chargers. The talented safety made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, putting the NFL on notice with Los Angeles’ new-look defense. Fernando Ramirez on Twitter has the details.

#Chargers S Derwin James on adding Khalil Mack and JC Jackson while on @PatMcAfeeShow “its dogs out there man you can feel it. I consider myself a dog, so its just having more dogs out there with me. We are just trying to get out there and hunt.” — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) September 6, 2022

Derwin James said that the Chargers defense has “dogs out there.” James continued, saying that he considers himself “a dog” and that the defense will be even better because of the additions of two more dogs in Khalil Mack and JC Jackson.

Finally, James’ warning to the league. He, Mack, and Jackson are “just trying to get out there and hunt.” Look out, NFL. The Chargers had one of the worst defensive units last year, allowing the third-most points per game.

However, James, Mack and Jackson are more than up to the task of improving this unit. Mack, 31, is one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL and has four double-digit sack seasons under his belt.

Jackson, 26, has 17 interceptions in the last two years combined, as he helped the New England Patriots field an excellent pass defense in 2021.

With Derwin James, an All-Pro-caliber talent himself, there’s reason to believe that this Chargers team will be hunting all year long.