Luka Doncic is the gift that keeps on giving to Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. On Thursday night, the Slovenian superstar delivered anew for the Mavs, churning out a massive performance to lead his team to a 129-125 overtime win on the road over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

“We are spoiled to have someone like that,” Kidd said after Luka Doncic almost singlehandedly took care of business for the Mavs, who improve to 2-2, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic finished the game with a game-high 41 points. He almost got what he wanted on offense, shooting 14-for-28 from the field with two 3-pointers and 11 makes from the foul line on 13 attempts. On top of those numbers, Doncic also dished out 14 assists. No other player from either side has recorded more than five assists. It was truly the Luka Doncic show. The Nets tried to give him multiple defensive looks but it almost always ended up with any of the following conclusions: Doncic scoring his own, finding a teammate for a bucket, or a trip to the free-throw line. Doncic’s fingerprints were all over the Mavericks’ win against Brooklyn.

Despite his huge usage in the game, Luka Doncic only turned the ball over five times in 41 minutes. One of which led to a Kevin Durant dunk, though, that sent the game to overtime.

Doncic and the Mavs will take a rest Friday before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday for a start of a five-game homestand.