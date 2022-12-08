By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business Wednesday night, stopping the Sacramento Kings at home in a 126-113 victory. The Bucks are a legitimate contender to win the NBA Finals this season., They are deep with talent led by no other than Giannis Antetokonmpo, and beyond that, they are versatile enough to survive various looks and defensive schemes teams are throwing at them every night, particularly in the last two Milwaukee games.

Grayson Allen spoke about that after the game against the Kings, via Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Grayson Allen talks about the schematic differences Milwaukee has been presented the past two games: “We’re really good at facing either style of defense and we can make them pay.”

Against the Kings, the Bucks shot 47.9 percent from the field. They were especially better from behind the arc, where they punished Sacramento’s defense for 14 3-pointers on 33 attempts. That’s a 42.4 percent success rate from deep. Prior to the Kings game, the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic on the road last Monday, 109-102, in a much tighter contest that the Bucks still managed to survive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks against the Kings with 35 points, but he’s far from the only one who caused massive headaches in Sacramento, as all four other Milwaukee starters scored double-digit points, including Allen, who finished with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with a pair of 3-pointers on four shots.

The Bucks are equipped with the right weapons to run most offenses, as they shoot the ball well, can run the floor, and have threats who can get the job done at the post, as evidenced by the fact that Milwaukee is third in the NBA in post-points per game.