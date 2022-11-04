Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting anti-Semitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for 5 games after his tweets.

After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about the recent drama. (via Brian Lewis)

“I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”

Kevin Durant also criticized the media for overblowing the situation.

“This is the way the #NBA is now, media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. So that’s where all the chaos is coming from. Everybody has an opinion on the situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop.”

The whole debacle surrounding Kyrie Irving started when the Nets star tweeted out a movie with heavy anti-Semitic tones. The point guard was immediately criticized by many people for his destructive beliefs. After refusing to apologize properly for his comments, Brooklyn officially suspended Irving at least five games for his actions.

Since then, Irving has posted an apology on his Instagram regarding his actions. It remains to be seen if the Nets will suspend Irving longer than the minimum of five games that they initially handed him. They are currently in the midst of a horrendous start to the season, going 2-6 in their first eight games.

UPDATE [8:16 PST]: Kevin Durant took to Twitter after his comments went viral on Twitter. The Nets star clarified that he does not condone hate speech or anti-Semitism.