By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out of gas if the Red Raiders managed to force overtime (via Matt Tait of KUsports.com).

“Yeah, we don’t have much left,” KU coach Bill Self said after the victory. “OT probably wouldn’t have been a good thing for us today. We played well. Any time you score 75 on the road is usually a good thing, especially when you’re playing a team that guards like Tech. They made shots, too. If I was a fan I’d probably have enjoyed watching that game. There was some good basketball going on.”

Kansas basketball is also lucky they have a terrific coach like Self to helpit navigate the waters in the clutch against a very good Texas Tech squad, which is a top-40 KenPom team.

Kansas basketball weathered the storm that was the Red Raiders by coming up with a balanced attack. Dajuan Harris Jr. led the way for the Jayhawks with 18 points, while three other starters scored in double-figures at least, including the pair of KJ Adams Jr, and Jalen Wilson, who had 14 points apiece. Harris’ accuracy from deep played a big role in keeping Texas Tech at bay, with the junior guard draining all his attempts from behind the arc.

Before the game in Lubbock, Kansas basketball beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Lawrence last Saturday, 69-67.

Up next for Self and his boys is a chance to go 3-0 to start Big 12 play as they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers.