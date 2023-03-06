The New York Knicks came away with a huge 121-129 double overtime win on the road against the Boston Celtics, and Immanuel Quickley described his team after the big win.

“Man we got some dogs, we got some dogs,” Immanuel Quickley said, via ESPN. “Can’t wait to get back and celebrate but you know we not satisfied at all we gonna continue to get better, continue to make a push down the stretch.”

Quickley slated into the starting lineup for Jalen Brunson, who missed the game due to a foot injury. He scored 38 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in 55 minutes played. He deferred to his teammates when asked about his performance.

“My teammates did a great job to get me in places where I can be successful, I’m really proud of my team, double overtime against a really good team so you can’t ask for nothing better on a Sunday,” Quickley said, via ESPN.

In the past, Immanuel Quickley has described himself as a dog as well.

Ahmad Rashad: "Finish this sentence for me: Immanuel Quickley is ___" Immanuel Quickley: "Hmm. Ask me one more time" Ahmad: "Immanuel Quickley is ___" Quick: "A dawg" Ahmad: "A dog?" Quick: "A dawg" Ahmad: "How do you mean that?" Quick: "I'm a dawg"pic.twitter.com/Drli315sut — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 27, 2023

Quickley certainly proved that he is one tonight against the Celtics. This was a massive win for the Knicks, who have won nine in a row and are the hottest team in basketball.

The Knicks are now 39-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks would love to keep things rolling to get home-court advantage in a potential playoff series against the Cavaliers.

With Jalen Brunson sitting out this game, the Knicks could not have asked for a better performance from Quickley. This gives a big boost to his sixth man of the year case.