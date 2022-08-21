The New York Yankees have had their sheen of invincibility wear off in a hurry in the second half of the MLB season. After a historic win pace to start the campaign, they’ve stumbled mightily since then. After going 59-22 in their first 82 games, they’ve since gone 14-26.

It’s been particularly rough of late as they’ve win just three of their last 14 contests. They’ve plated more than four runs just thrice in that span compared to five times where they haven’t scored any runs at all.

Aaron Judge knows a lot of it has now become a mental battle. With the bats going cold at the plate, so has the fire between players from the dugout. The MVP candidate called out that lack of intensity

Via Greg Joyce of the New York Post:

“Just gotta have a little better energy in the dugout and push each other a little bit,” Judge said Saturday after the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 5-2 in The Bronx. “We’re just missing that a little bit right now. We gotta come out and bring it [Sunday].

“When we’re rolling, everyone’s in on every single at-bat and everybody’s pushing each other. We’re missing a little bit of that right now.”

The New York Yankees still have a commanding lead over the division and barring an (even more) monumental breakdown should manage to hold on. The focus for the rest of the season beyond simply getting enough wins to survive is to right the ship from a moral standpoint in order to look like the World Series favorites they were earlier this season.