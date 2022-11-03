Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets have suffered their second straight loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls 106-88. Things were not that bad towards the end of the first half, but a lopsided third quarter is when the Hornets offense starting trending down. It’s the second straight game that they had an 18-point third quarter. The offense failed to find a groove after Gordon Hayward was ruled out for the rest of the game with shoulder soreness. Apparently it has been a reoccurring issue for the past few games, according to Steve Clifford.

There is not yet a time table for his return yet, but the show must go on. Oubre commented on what Hayward’s injury means for them going forward.

“We’ve all been thrown into the fire to compete at a high level,” Oubre said. “We gotta hold this ship afloat until our guys get back. We can do it. We’ve done it. It’s just about doing it consistently and playing at a high level consistently So we can win games at the end of the day, which is the ultimate goal at the end of the day.”

The Hornets could potentially be without their three best players in LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and now Gordon Hayward. Steve Clifford mentioned that “it’s a whole different dynamic” without Hayward and the other two key players. CodyMartin has missed the numerous amount of games as well. Four key guys, three of which that they played through, are not available.

Kelly Oubre and the Hornets are now 3-5 and need who’s available to step up. Dennis Smith Jr. has been a steady force so far early this season and so has PJ Washington. Washington and Mason Plumlee are the only lone starters in the lineup. Jalen McDaniels has gotten off to an hot start as well. Unfortunately, none of those guys are known for creating their own offense. It will have to be a collective effort in order to climb back to .500 and squeak out games until the top dogs come back.

The Hornets have the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets coming up on the schedule. Two teams with plenty of star power and good players that could blow open any game if given the chance. Hopefully Hayward is not out too long. It could be a bumpy road. Oubre and co. are going to have to hold it down.