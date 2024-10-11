The latest A24 movie, We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, is in theaters — here is what happens in its tragic ending.

What is We Live in Time about?

Warning: Spoilers for We Live in Time ahead

We Live in Time chronicles a decade of Tobias (Andrew Garfield) and Almut (Florence Pugh). Over that span, they fall in love and ride the waves of it.

At one point, Almut gets diagnosed with cancer. While she initially overcomes it, it returns later after they have had a child. At the same point, she is struggling to balance her career aspirations and treatments.

Almut is a renowned chef and is offered a chance to compete in the Bocuse d'Or. It is one of the most prestigious cooking competitions in the world, but it falls on her wedding date.

So, she prepares for it with her commis, Jade (Lee Braithwaite), behind Tobias' back. They make it to the finals in Italy.

One final fight

Before then, Tobias and Almut have their final fight in We Live in Time. Tobias finds out that she has been training for the Bocuse d'Or behind his back. He wonders if being a loving mother is enough validation for her should she die.

But Almut wants to be known for more than that. She is obviously happy being a mother but winning the competition would provide their daughter with a positive memory to remember her by.

The kicker is that the finals are on the wedding date set by Tobias and Almut. He cries as he throws out the wedding invitations that were made.

While in France, Almut sees an ice skating rink. Earlier in We Live in Time, we learned that she was a great ice skater. She gave it up after her father died.

Does Florence Pugh's Almut survive?

During the Bocue d'Or finals, Almut begins faltering. She is weak from the treatments and the cancer. After some hesitation, she gives control over to Jade, who finishes it for them.

Almut does not stick around to see the result. She takes her daughter and leaves alongside Tobias. Together, they leave and go ice skating.

This is the first time her daughter has seen her ice skate. She glides to the other side of the ice and looks back at her husband and daughter. We Live in Time ends with a poetic final look as Almut stares at them.

The movie then jumps forward. Tobias is making breakfast with his young daughter. After collecting eggs, they start cracking.

Unfortunately, it appears Almut has passed away. However, she left something behind for her family. Tobias teaches his daughter how to properly crack an egg (crack against a flat surface).

Earlier in We Live in Time, Almut teaches Tobias this same tactic. This is the first step of the “best” eggs he has ever had, as Almut promises. The somber ending does not show Almut suffering or passing away, which is a mature choice. It certainly will require tissues.

We Live in Time is in theaters.