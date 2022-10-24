The Houston Astros are looking every bit the part of the favorites to win the 2022 World Series. In fact, they just booked their tickets to the Fall Classic still undefeated in the postseason. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is feeling high about his team’s chances to go all the way and bring the big league championship back to H-Town.

Via Joon Lee of ESPN

“I don’t say this lightly, but this team, I can feel it, man,” said Astros starter Lance McCullers, who went five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out six in Game 4. “We want it. Like, we really, really want it. Deep down, we want this.”

Lance McCullers did not have his very best stuff with him in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, but he was still able to strike out six Yankees batters in five innings of work on the mound in a 6-5 Astros win. In two appearances so far in the playoffs, McCullers has a 2.45 ERA, allowing just three earned runs on 10 hits with 13 strikeouts across 11.0 total innings of mound duty.

The Astros are built like a tank, almost looking unstoppable as they constantly find ways to win whether it be with a strong performance on the hill, from the plate, or from both their pitchers and hitters.

Houston has reached the American League Series Championship in each of the last six years, including 2022. And over that span, the Astros have won a World Series in 2017. Now they are just four wins away from bagging another.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies is on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.