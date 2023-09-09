Following Colorado's season-opening win over TCU, Buffs fans were excited about the start of their team under head coach Deion Sanders. Fans turned out in full throat prior to their Week 2 game vs. old rival Nebraska, and their expectations were sky high. The fans demonstrated their level of interest and belief by chanting “We want ‘Bama” as Sanders approached the stadium in his golf cart.

Colorado fans chanted “We want Bama” at FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Boulder. 📽️ @awfulannouncing pic.twitter.com/i5obJzGqD1 — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 9, 2023

Alabama is the dominant college football team in the current college football era, as Nick Saban has built a team that has seemingly been in contention for the national championship on an every-season basis. One victory into the “Coach Prime” era would seemingly be a bit early to ask for a confrontation with Saban's team, but the team's 45-42 win over TCU has lit up the Colorado fan base.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to Colorado fans, sports bettors have also been showing an intense interest in Sanders and his team.

Sportsbook operator BetMGM told media outlets that Saturday's Colorado-Nebraska game had attracted more bets than every Sunday or Monday night NFL game in Week 1. That's very rare in college football, especially early season games that did not attract a lot of attention before the start of the season.

The line changed dramatically in Colorado's favor following the win over TCU. Nebraska had been a 9-point favorite when betting opened during the summer, but Colorado was a 2.5-point favorite by the time the game kicked off.

Sanders and Colorado football appear to be one of college football's biggest stories in the first part of the college football season. The Buffs will host Colorado State before going on the road against 13th-ranked Oregon in their next two games.