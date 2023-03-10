Damian Lillard revealed he had the worst day before scoring 71 points
On the day he scored 71, Dame knew the moment he woke up this day would be different.
He woke up later than usual which meant he missed his pregame routine of visiting the facility to get treatment.
Dame also had to call his driver and barber to reschedule an hour earlier since he forgot the game started an hour earlier.
Short on time, Dame chose to have his lunch delivered only for his driver to get lost and never deliver him his food.
When Dame finally made it to arena, his problems continued.
He forgot his HBCU warmer and his 3-point contest trophy which he needed since there was an awarding before the game.
Even when the game was over, Dame still couldn't catch a break and was immediately drug tested by the NBA.
For someone who has a fear of needles, a 'surprise' drug test was the last thing Lillard wanted to do that day.
Lillard did put himself in elite company by becoming the 8th player in NBA history to score 70.
