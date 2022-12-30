Davante Adams on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
Derek Carr is leaving the Raiders after being benched for the final two games of the season, and Davante Adams shared his immediate reaction.
"Obviously, I don't think anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said. "Him (Carr) being one of my really good friends, the reason why I came here in the first place...
"I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him."
Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason.
Davante's relationship with Carr goes back to their Fresno State days, and is the primary reason he wanted to be traded to the Raiders.
Although Adams will miss Derek Carr's presence on the team, he understands that Las Vegas needs to move forward.
"Obviously I support my guy (but) we got to finish out this season the best way we can possible, with all things considered at this point," Adams said.