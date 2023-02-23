Doc Rivers Reveals His True Feelings About Ben Simmons' Play With Nets
After missing the entire 2021-2022 season, Simmons clearly doesn't look fully healthy in his first season with the Nets.
He's averaging career lows in almost every category and has been relegated to the bench in their last four games.
Coach Jacque Vaughn said finding minutes for Simmons will be a challenge especially with their revamped roster.
"Trying to figure out lineups, what position Ben fits, I'm still trying to figure that out," Vaughn said.
However, his former coach believes Simmons will eventually figure it out and get back to all-star form.
“I believe he can get back to where he was with us. It’s just going to take time,” Rivers said.
Luckily for Simmons, the Nets have time after championship expectations disappeared after the Durant and Irving trades.
Simmons will earn $35 million this season which is nearly double than the next highest paid player on the Nets roster.
Only time will tell if he can take advantage of the spacing provided by the Nets' plethora of 3-and-D wings.
