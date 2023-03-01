Draymond Green's Failed Football Career
In 2011, Draymond Green was a star on the Michigan State basketball team.
He decided to give football a try in the Michigan State Spring Game.
At 6-7, 230 pounds, he fit the bill of an NFL tight end.
But his short stint in football did not go well at all.
In his first snap, he was called for a false start.
He was jammed at the line on the second play, but also drew a pass interference call.
Green later said he would’ve scored a touchdown if not for the pass interference.
He also noted that football wasn’t as easy as it looked.
Green liked his future in basketball just a little bit better.
