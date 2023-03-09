Dwight Howard Has A Rival In Taiwan
When Howard took his talents overseas, fans thought he’d be unstoppable.
After all, there aren’t many basketball players bigger than Howard.
But in the Taiwanese T1 League, he faced off against 7-foot-5 Sim Bhullar.
Howard could tell that he was outmatched.
Taking a page out of Kobe’s book, Dwight got extremely physical with Bhullar every chance he got.
But there may be a reason why Kobe once called Howard “soft.”
The strategy backfired, as Howard struggled from the field and had trouble defending Bhullar.
On top of that, Howard’s team lost by 9.
It turns out winning a championship in Taiwan may not be as easy as many fans thought.
