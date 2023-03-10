The First Time Kevin Durant Was Benched
Kevin Durant once had a streak of 866 games as a starter.
But his streak ended in the weirdest way possible.
In 2021, KD was ready to start his 867th straight game against the Raptors.
At game time though, Durant was nowhere to be seen on the bench.
Instead, KD was actually in the locker room for health and safety protocols.
He had to wait for test results before he could play.
Unfortunately, the results didn’t come until the end of the 1st quarter.
KD was finally able to get back on the court and came off the bench.
The wild scenario forced KD to break his streak, and come off the bench for the first time in his career.
