Kawhi Leonard's honest take on facing Kevin Durant in the playoffs
It came down to the last day of the regular season, but the Clippers will face the Suns in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.
We could've had a preview of what's to come as both teams played each other in the final game, but the Suns rested their starters.
The Clippery needed a monster game from both Kawhi and Russell Westbrook just to beat the Suns by five.
It'll only get harder for the Clippers as they'll most likely be without Paul George who's still out with a knee sprain.
Kawhi's not afraid of the challenge though, and has already urged his teammates to give extra effort in the coming days.
“We gotta look at film but they got great players and role players that are buying in, so it’s gonna take all we have,” said Leonard.
This postseason will mark the first for Kawhi since 2021 when he suffered a torn ACL in the second round vs the Utah Jazz.
At full strength, the Suns seem like the favorites in the west, especially since they're undefeated when Durant plays.
Game 1 is this Sunday, and the matchup everyone's excited for will be at the small forward spot between Durant and Leonard.
Learn more