Jalen Rose Applauds Nets For Breaking Durant, Irving, & Harden Big 3
The Nets tried to go all-in on a super team but it ended in less than two years and only won one playoff series.
Health and off-court drama were always their biggest issues as the trio only played 16 games together.
Without Harden, the KD & Kyrie duo looked like a championship team after going 12-1 in December.
B
ut once Durant suffered an MCL sprain, Kyrie followed in Harden's footsteps and asked for a trade a few days later.
Once the nets finally broke up their big 3, Jalen Rose weighed in.
“The Nets’ experiment was one of the worst superstars in their primes trying to join up together," said Rose.
Rose added that everyone (players and team) is in a better place after all the trades leading to the deadline.
dline.
Irving has a new superstar teammate meanwhile Durant lands on a team he's wanted to go to since the past offseason.
Losing Irving and Durant in a week is tough for any team, but
it was a decision the Nets management had to make.
At least they've recouped some of the picks they lost on the Harden trade while having enough talent for the play-in.