James Harden Reveals Real Reason He Wanted Out From Brooklyn Nets

James Harden Reveals Real Reason He Wanted Out From Brooklyn Ne
ts
The Nets 'big 3' era has officially come to an end after both Irving and Durant were traded before the 2023 deadline.
Harden was the first domino to fall in 2022 and was seen as a 'traitor' for requesting a trade after only one season.
But when Irving did the exact same thing a year later, it became clear something else was going on behind the scenes.
This led to reporters asking Harden again why he really wanted a trade from the Nets to the Sixers.
He said it was more about trying to enjoy basketball since he realized some 'things' were never going to change.
Harden never mentioned what those 'things' were, but most assume it was Irving's refusal to get vaccinated.
With all the disfunction that transpired post Harden era in Brooklyn, his decision to leave has merit.
The trio of Harden, Irving, and Durant played only 16 games together and won 13 games.
Ultimately, Joe Tsai reached his limit and prefers a team with blue collar players instead of multiple superstars.
Learn more