Jason Kelce Risked Everything To Save Travis Kelce's NFL Career
In 2008, Travis and Jason Kelce were teammates in College playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The next season, Travis got suspended and lost his scholarship after failing a drug test.
Jason had to beg the entire coaching staff to give his younger brother another chance.
Travis' suspension was lifted a year later and finished his senior season winning best tight end in college football.
Even during the 2013 NFL draft Jason had to vouch for his brother so that he could make an NFL team.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked to Jason before they drafted his brother and he guaranteed Travis wouldn't mess it up.
Travis was eventually picked in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Chiefs.
Both Travis and Jason have successful NFL careers earning multiple pro bowl and all-pro selections.
In 2023, Travis and Jason make history as the first brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl.
Learn more