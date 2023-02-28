Jordan Owes His 6 Rings To This Teammate Getting Traded
In 1989, MJ eliminated the Cavs with one legendary shot.
It was devastating for a young Cavs team, and one of the worst moments in Cavs history.
They had just finished 3rd in the East, and had room to get even better.
Even Jordan, himself, admitted the Cavs were going to be one of the best teams in the league.
Instead, after MJ eliminated them, the Cavs traded away their core players, including Ron Harper.
The Cavs only made it past the 1st round twice during Jordan’s 2 three-peats.
To make it worse, Jordan’s Bulls eliminated them 3 straight times.
Ron Harper signed with the Bulls in 1994, and helped MJ win 3 more rings.
If the Cavs never trade away their core though, Harper believes they would’ve been a problem for MJ for years to come.
