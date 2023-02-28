Karl-Anthony Towns Blasts Anthony Edwards for His Unhealthy Diet
Most professional athletes follow a specific diet throughout the season to maximize their performance an
d limit injury.
For Anthony Edwards, his diet was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
After Edwards struggled scoring in his first four games of the season, Towns knew exactly how to fix it.
As one of the elder statesman on the team, Towns blamed himself for not teaching Edwards how to take care of his body.
I know y’all think it’s funny when he's here and talks about Popeyes. That doesn’t make me happy to hear," said Towns.
Edwards often ordered Popeyes and other fast-food meals after games when he was a rookie.
In an interview with GQ, Edwards revealed he's been eating 3 bags of Chester's Hot Fries everyday since he was five.
Edwards' unhealthy diet hasn't done much to hamper his production though since he was still named an all-star re
serve.
You can only imagine how great he'd be in the future if he had LeBron's diet.
