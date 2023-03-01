Kobe Almost Played With This MVP
After Shaq was traded in 2004, the Lakers were in a bit of a slump.
They didn’t make it past the first round from 2004 to 2007.
In 2007, the Lakers decided to go all-in and trade for an MVP.
They offered the Timberwolves a trade to send Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom to Minnesota.
In return, the Lakers would acquire Kevin Garnett.
Both team owners even had a handshake agreement on the trade.
But Wolves GM Kevin McHale had other plans, since the Celtics GM was his former teammate.
Danny Ainge gave McHale a call, and offered him a trade to bring KG to Boston.
There was another factor at play though. KG tried calling Kobe to discuss teaming up.
Kobe never picked up, and Garnett chose the Celtics instead.
KG would win a title in Boston, and Kobe would win 2 more in LA.
Still, we'll never know what a Kobe-KG duo would've looked like.
