Kobe's Beef With Michael Jordan
It started in November 2002, during MJ's last season with the Wizards.
When the 2 first matched up, Kobe wore a pair of Jordan 7’s.
But Kobe struggled, and the Wizards won the game.
After the game, MJ even told Kobe he could wear the shoes, but never fill them.
This made Kobe angry, and he plotted his revenge.
He even ignored his teammates for 2 weeks straight.
When they faced off later that season, Kobe wore his Jordan 8’s.
Determined and focused, Kobe dropped 55 on MJ, and the Lakers won easily.
Kobe can take any sleight as motivation, and Jordan learned that the hard way.
