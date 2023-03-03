LeBron's Secret Agreement With The Lakers
After every game, the Lakers always post a graphic on social media with the final score.
When they lose, LeBron is nowhere to be found in the graphic - not even in the background.
As of Feb 2023, 16 of the Lakers' 29 losing graphics had group photos.
Who appeared the most on the other 13? Russell Westbrook, who they put in 8 losing graphics.
In their 25 wins, LeBron is the player who shows up the most in winning graphics.
Internet personality Kenny Beecham even made an entire chart of this theory in the 2022-23 season.
The theory still checks out. LeBron appeared in no losing graphic all season, but led the team in winning graphics.
The last time LeBron appeared in a losing graphic for the Lakers? March 2019.
It seems to be no coincidence, and many believe LeBron and the Lakers have agreed on something in secret.
