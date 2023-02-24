The Magic Almost Made A Superteam With Tim Duncan
In the summer of 2000, Tim Duncan wanted to leave the Spurs.
He wanted to form a Big 3 with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill on the Magic.
The Magic went all-out on their pitch, and even had a custom Disney World trip for him.
They offered him a 6-year, $67.5 million contract. Tim was close to signing.
But everything changed when Duncan's girlfriend asked coach Doc Rivers a question.
"Would family members would be allowed on the team plane?" she asked.
Rivers surprisingly said no. Team flights were only for players.
Meanwhile, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs did allow family members on the team plane.
That was the turning point. And Duncan chose to stay with the Spurs after that.
After staying in San Antonio, Duncan won 4 more titles and 2 MVPs.
We never did get to see what a Duncan-McGrady-Hill trio would've looked like.
