Malik Beasley issues a warning to the league following loss in WCF
After winning the previous two playoff series without home-court advantage, the Lakers failed to keep their momentum going.
Following their sweep to the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Beasley thinks the current Lakers roster still has championship potential.
“I don’t think a team can beat us in a seven-game series if we have this experience and a training camp together,” said Beasley.
Beasley could be right since the Lakers did revamp their roster on the deadline and acquired four rotational players, including himself.
The Lakers finished with the 2nd best record in the NBA post trade deadline and were a couple of plays away from advancing to the finals.
However, they do have a lot of decisions to make this offseason with only six players under contract for the 2023-2024 season.
LeBron has also said he'll think about retirement seriously this offseason and his dream of playing with his son is no longer a priority.
It'll be hard for the Lakers to keep their core intact next season, but the NBA is unpredictable, so we'll have to wait and see.
The only good news is the Lakers have a lot of flexibility this offseason, but you can expect they'll build a team around Anthony Davis.
