Mark Cuban Worked At Dairy Queen Over Beef With Ref
Mark Cuban has never been shy about criticizing referees.
In 2002, the Mavs lost to the Hawks on a controversial no-call from the refs.
However, Cuban didn’t blame it on the refs in the game.
Instead, he blamed it on the NBA’s Head of Officiating, Ed Rush.
Cuban claimed he wouldn’t even trust Rush to run a Dairy Queen.
Cuban was fined $500K, but Dairy Queen then challenged him to run a DQ himself.
Cuban actually agreed, and worked a shift at a DQ near Dallas.
DQ paid him $8 an hour, and the store line went out the door.
DQ’s sales tripled that day, and it’s all thanks to Cuban’s beef with NBA refs.
Learn more